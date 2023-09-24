Two men were shot to death outside a home in the neighborhood Bell Hillsouth of Monterrey, Nuevo León.

The violent events were reported at approximately 4:00 a.m. this Sunday, September 24, at the intersection of Raúl Chapa Zarate and Santa Isabel streets.

Police authorities and Red Cross paramedics mobilized to the scene after receiving the report, however, upon arrival they confirmed that The victims no longer had vital signs..

To date, the identity of the deceased has not been released. One of them would be about 50 years old and the other about 45 years old, approximately.

Ministerial police also arrived at the site to begin investigations into the double crime.