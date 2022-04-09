Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Two men were arrested in the Lucio Valverde neighborhood of Mazatlán, after a citizen report on firearm detonations; the subjects are seized a 380mm pistol.

Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat were the ones who arrested the two civilians, who were turned over to the corresponding authority to define their legal situation.

The official report establishes that on Friday night, on Ejido Tecualilla street, some people fired gunshotsso the agents moved to the place where they observed a group of people, who upon seeing the police presence, a man fled.

They managed to catch up with a person who identified himself as Jesús Zain “N”, 22 years old, residing in the Jabalíes neighborhood, from whom they seized a black pistol, with its respective charger and six useful cartridges, apparently 380 millimeters. .

A 380-millimeter pistol was seized from the subjects. Photo: Courtesy

When interviewing the other people, they pointed to another civilian who was also got into a fight and fired shotsfor which he was arrested who said his name was Jorge Luis “N”, 42 years old, residing in the same neighborhood.

The municipal police officers reviewed the area of ​​the events where they located a total of six shell casings that were secured.

When questioning the insured if they had permission to carry a firearm, they did not answer anything, so, having criminal flagrancy, Jesús Zain “N” and Jorge Luis “N” were ordered formally detained.