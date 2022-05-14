The dog is really man’s best friend. And children too. This is demonstrated once again by the furry protagonist of this story who intervened to avoid the worst. Before the dog chases the kidnappers of a little girl, who were trying to take her away. And then she also bites them by putting them on the run and protect the little one. Now the agents are on their trail.

The attempted abduction of a 2-year-old girl took place in the city of Ringwood, in England. Two men on the morning of Wednesday 11 May approached a woman, who was in the street with her daughter and her dog. They pretended to be interested in her puppy.

Suddenly one of the two men grabbed the girl and ran to a nearby housing estate. The house dog certainly did not stand by to watch. He ran after them, caught up with them and bit them in the legs, thus managing to free her little girl who has returned to her mother.

The Hampshire Police officers they promptly intervened and rescued the mother and her 2-year-old daughter obviously in shock. The agents are now hard at work investigating the case and trying to find the two thugs.

The police have already issued a identikit of the two criminals to try to find them. They are two men in their 30s, about one meter and seventy tall. At the time of the attack on mother and daughter they wore jeans and hats, perhaps to avoid being recognized.

Photo source from Pixabay

Dog chases the kidnappers of a child: the police launch an appeal to find the two criminals

The agents ask anyone who knows anything to speak. Especially if they have come to knowledge of a man injured in the leg. There are also some surveillance cameras that might come in handy.