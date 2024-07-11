Juarez City.- One man was killed and another injured in a shooting that took place tonight on the streets of Infonavit Solidaridad.

Witnesses reported that two bald men shot two people by surprise on the streets of Pacheco Parra and Toronja Roja.

After shooting, they ran away from the scene; one of the victims died immediately on the spot, the other was injured.

The injured man left the scene on foot; investigating authorities are asking if he went to a nearby hospital or clinic.