Ciudad Juarez.- Víctor Abraham SG and Jesús Emmanuel LG were sentenced to 21 years and four months in prison after being found criminally responsible for attempting to murder municipal police officers in events that occurred on November 1, 2022.

The District Attorney’s Office for the Northern Zone announced the prison sentence obtained in oral proceedings, after a court considered the evidence presented sufficient to determine criminal liability.

On November 1, 2022, agents of the Municipal Police Special Operations group responded to a homicide report on Teresa Mendiola and Soneto 154 streets, where witnesses reported that the perpetrators escaped aboard a black Toyota Camry, so when they located the vehicle on Irma Ferriz de Reyes Estrada Street, they stopped it, but instead of stopping, it began an assault with firearms against the officers, according to the newspaper archive.

The chase ended at the intersection of Puerto Tarento and Puerto Vallarta streets, in the Portal del Roble neighborhood, where they were stopped and the vehicle and a 5.56×45 caliber rifle were seized.

Both men were sentenced to the indicated time in prison at Social Rehabilitation Center No. 3 in Ciudad Juárez, in addition to paying a fine of 90 times the daily value of the Measurement and Update Unit (almost nine thousand 800 pesos), as well as 65 thousand 700 pesos for damages, for the crime of attempted homicide.

This is in addition to the 20 years and 10 months that were imposed in May 2024 on Víctor Abraham SG for the murder of Miguel Ángel MA, after he pleaded guilty and adhered to a special abbreviated procedure.

These events occurred on October 16, 2022 outside a home on Senderos de Alcalá Street, in the Senderos de San Isidro subdivision, where SG shot the victim with a firearm, causing death by laceration of the heart and left lung.

In addition, SG was brought to trial in March 2023 along with four other people for aggravated homicide for the death of a woman and a man that occurred on October 13, 2022, in which they physically assaulted their victims until they were deprived of their lives, inside a house in the Manuel J. Clouthier neighborhood, although the Prosecutor’s Office has not announced any sentence for this incident.