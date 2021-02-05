Two Australians saved a house from a wildfire using a kettle and a bottle of rum. The Daily Mail reports.

Steve Curtis, 56, fought the flames with his 25-year-old son Danny on Monday, February 1, at his site in Gidzhegannoop, northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The men agreed to leave when the fire got too close, both got into their cars and Danny drove forward.

After a while, he noticed that his father was not following him. It turned out that Steve had returned to the site to protect the house. Danny joined him. Cut off by the flames, they spent the next 28 hours pouring out spot fires from a kettle and rum bottle and desperately trying not to waste water. They managed to hold out until the wall of fire passed.

As a result, Steve and Danny managed to save the house, but the barn, other buildings, cars and everything that was on the site burned down. Danny noted that his father lived there for 20 years, and all this time he forbade television and the Internet to be there. The house and plot were reportedly not insured.

The Western Australian Fire Department did not approve of the male behavior. “Under no circumstances should people put themselves at risk by returning to areas that have been declared dangerous,” said state fire and emergency assistant on duty, Rick Curtis.

Through crowdfunding, the family raised 7.6 thousand Australian dollars. Steve is going to share the money with neighbors, whose houses even burned down.

The publication reports that an uncontrolled fire covered an area of ​​about six thousand hectares. The fire destroyed 80 percent of all property in a rural suburb near Gidzhegannup.