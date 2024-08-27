Ciudad Juarez.- Two men were reported dead from natural causes in Anapra and in the Central Zone.

An elderly man was found dead in his home on Pez Aguja and Esturión streets in the Anapra neighborhood.

This is a 76-year-old man who was in a state of decomposition since he had been dead for several days.

The other man found dead was on the streets of Joaquín Terrazas and Rafael Velarde, in front of the Revolución school.

Traders in the area said he was a homeless alcoholic who frequently roamed the area.