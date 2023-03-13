Two men, including an Army lieutenant, were shot this Sunday morning, the 12th, after reacting to an assault on drivers in Benfica, a neighborhood in the northern part of Rio. The arrastão took place on the way up a local viaduct, named Ataulfo ​​Alves, when the Army officer reacted to the attempt to steal his car and started exchanging fire with the criminals. In the shooting, in addition to the lieutenant, another driver passing by the scene was hit. The names of the injured were not revealed.

In a dragnet, criminals stop traffic to steal belongings and, eventually, the car of drivers passing by at the time.

The Military Police confirmed the case and reported that both victims were taken alive to hospitals in the capital. The soldier was taken to the Central Hospital of the Army (HCE), which is also in Benfica. The civilian, wounded in the abdomen, was rescued by Samu and taken to the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso, located in the homonymous neighborhood, also in the north zone.

Military police officers from the 22nd BPM (Maré) were called in to investigate the episode, recorded at the 21st Police Station, which will investigate the case. The criminals managed to escape. The Ataulfo ​​Alves viaduct was closed for two hours due to police action.