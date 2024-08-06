Two men were executed tonight in the courtyard of a neighborhood in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood.

Residents of Porfirio Díaz and Acapulco streets reported several gunshots to the 911 emergency number.

After a search of the scene, the lifeless bodies of two men, approximately 25 years old, were found lying in the yard with gunshot wounds.

Several beer cans and a bucket of cans and ice were found next to the bodies. The victims were not identified at the scene.

With this double murder, the first ten intentional homicides were committed in the first five days of August.