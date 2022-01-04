In the Kostroma region, two men were detained, suspected of abducting and killing a five-year-old girl. They have already given confessions, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia (RF IC).

According to the investigation, on January 4, the girl was walking on Severnaya Pravda Street in Kostroma. After some time, she was abducted by two men and carried away in an unknown direction.

The search for the child was organized by investigators and criminologists of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Kostroma region, police officers, as well as volunteers from the Liza Alert detachment.

The girl’s body was found in one of the city’s hostels. As reported BazaIn the evening, local residents came to the building to find out where the suspects were.

A criminal case was opened against the abductors under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of a minor”), and its investigation is ongoing.