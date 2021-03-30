The emergency services intervened in a traffic accident that occurred in the junction of the RM-427 road (km 12), Pinoso-Jumilla, with the RM-A-28, in the municipality of Jumilla. A call to the Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 Region of Murcia, made by the emergency center of the Valencian Community, alerted of the accident. The emergency services indicated that they were involved two passenger cars with two injured people, one of them trapped.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), an ambulance from the Jumilla Emergency Service, a Mobile Emergency Unit from Yecla, and the Civil Guard immediately moved to the scene of the incident. CEIS firefighters confirmed from the scene of the accident that a person was trapped and injured in one of the vehicles involved, which had also overturned. Once CEIS Firefighters managed to free her from the overturned all-terrain, health workers have treated her.

The UME physician reported that once the two polytraumatized wounded had been treated and stabilized, a 63-year-old man and a 47-year-old respectively, those involved were transferred to the hospital. Hospital Virgen del Castillo de Yecla.