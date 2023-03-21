Los Cabos, Baja California Sur.- Through social networksit was reported that two grown men HE undressed completely and they went to bathe the El Medano beachthis despite not being a nudist beach and therefore there were families in the area, including several childrenas well as tourists.

According to reports, this happened in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday, and the two men who, without a care in the least, took off all their clothes and got out of a tractor-trailer either trailer white, to then go to the beach, according to BCS Noticias.

At the moment it has not been known that these individuals have been identified and even less detained by the authorities.

Authorities have not said anything about whether the case is being investigated or whether they are looking for these individuals.