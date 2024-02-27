The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Baja California (SSCBC) announced the capture of two fugitives from United States justice in the city of Tijuana. These arrests are the result of close coordination and communication between authorities at the three levels of government and foreign authorities.

The first detainee, identified as Fernando Robert “N”, originally from California, was located in the Yucatán Canyon of the México neighborhood, Central delegation. The arrest was possible thanks to the support of the National Migration Institute (INM) and the exchange of information with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). Fernando had a valid arrest warrant abroad for the crimes of homicide and violation of his parole.

In another operation, the SSCBC detained Samuel “N”, also originally from California, on Los Charros Street in the José Sandoval neighborhood, La Mesa delegation. Samuel is accused by US Marshals of the crimes of drug sales and violation of his probation. His location was possible thanks to the exchange of data between the Mexican authorities and the United States Consulate in Tijuana.

Both detainees were informed of the reason for their arrest and were read about their constitutional rights. With the support of National Migration Institute (INM)were delivered to the corresponding authority that claimed them in USA.

One injured and thousands of pesos in damage leaves an overturn in the San Benito sector, Culiacán