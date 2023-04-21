Two men who served nearly 17 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of attempted murder following a 2004 shooting were found not guilty on Thursday by a California judge.

Under a new law, the state is obliged to pay each of them US$140 for each day spent behind bars, or around US$900,000 (about R$4.5 million at current prices).

The verdicts for Dupree Glass and Juan Rayford concluded a new trial that began in October after a state appeals court panel overturned their convictions and they were released in 2020.

The lawsuit included a dramatic confession by the actual shooter, Chad Brandon McZeal, a gang member serving a life sentence for murder in an unrelated case, the defense team said.

After the judge ruled, Glass and Rayford hugged and hugged their lawyers. Outside the courtroom, the men were applauded by family members and supporters.

Rayford, holding his baby daughter, said it was an “amazing” feeling to finally have their records erased and their reputations restored.

“I’ve thought about this day for so long. I thought about that when I was in prison for 17 years. I thought about it in my last two years of being free. I waited for this day because, you know, I knew I was innocent of all the crimes they said I had committed,” he said.

Defense lawyers said the case was the first under a law that guarantees compensation to defendants whose cases are dismissed and also allows them to present evidence proving their innocence.

Glass and Rayford were 17 and 18, respectively, when they were arrested following a shooting during a fight involving a group of teenagers in Lancaster, north of Los Angeles.

Two people were hit by gunfire, but their injuries were not serious, according to court records.

Both defendants were convicted of 11 counts of attempted murder and sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences.

“That trial never should have been held in the first place,” defense attorney Annee Della Donna told the Associated Press. “There was no evidence linking them to the shooting. Zero.”

The new statute, which took effect in 2020, gives the defense a chance to show there is a “preponderance of evidence” showing innocence, she said. “We proved their innocence beyond a shadow of a doubt,” said Della Donna.

Glass and Rayford’s convictions relied heavily on the testimony of only two witnesses who later recanted their stories.

During a five-year investigation, defense investigators found several other witnesses who said, “Oh no, they weren’t the shooters, they never had a gun,” Della Donna said.

The teens, who had no criminal records, stated early on that they were not involved in the shooting.

Their case was addressed by the Innocence Rights project at the University of California, Irvine School of Law.

Glass, 36, and Rayford, 37, now work as drivers for Walmart.

Rayford is with his high school sweetheart, who waited for him while he was in prison. Both men are new fathers of girls.

“I’m not big for words. But today is a wonderful day. 20 years ago we lived this nightmare. Finally it’s over. We can get on with our lives,” Glass said Thursday outside the courtroom.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke’s decision was “a lengthy and detailed decision exonerating them of any and all crimes” related to the shooting, said defense attorney Eric Dubin.

“Today the judge corrected an error,” Dubin said. “In my more than 30 years of trying cases, I have never experienced such a magical moment when I could see justice come to light so vividly.”

Dubin said he expects the state’s Victims’ Compensation Board to approve the nearly $900,000 in compensation owed to each man under the new law.

In addition, defense attorneys plan to sue the state, county and district attorney’s office on wrongful charges, he said.

The prosecution did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the judge’s decision.