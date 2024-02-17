Chihuahua, Chihuahua.- The bodies of two lifeless men were located in different sectors of the city of Chihuahua, this Saturday.

In the first place, a lifeless person wrapped in a brown blanketfrom which tennis shoes stood out, was located on Fresa Street in the Granjas del Valle neighborhood.

Elements of the Municipal police who confirmed the discovery and cordoned off the site with the support of state forces.

Staff of the Chihuahua Prosecutor's Office The corresponding expert opinion was carried out and the body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service.

In a second fact, a man between 35 and 40 years old was found dead inside a abandoned farm on Trías Street in the Che Guevara neighborhood.

Agents from the Chihuahua Prosecutor's Office went to carry out the corresponding procedures at the scene. The possible cause of death was not revealed.

The identity of the deceased was not released; legal autopsies will be performed on them to determine the cause of their deaths, as well as to identify them.