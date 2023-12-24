The two migrants who lost their lives trying to reach the United States were identified as Jackson and Carlos. passing the dangerous Río Bravo, located on the border with Mexico.

According to videos shared on social networks, the citizens would have started their journey days before, but one of the swamps that is on the border frustrated his desire to reach the United States.

Versions indicate that it is a Venezuelan citizen and another Haitian, who were traveling with loved ones when they stepped into an area of ​​quicksand in the middle of the desert.

According to Blu Radio, one of the migrants was traveling with his wife and children aged 10 and 14, who had to witness the traumatic scene.

His relatives remain in a shelter in Brownsville, Texas, where they await information from the border patrol on how to recover the body of the deceased man.

It is said that the travelers' destination was Utah, point that they would use to enter the United States illegally.

The torn video shared on social networks shows that The two men were trapped in the mud while trying to get afloatbut it was not possible.

The authorities of that country indicated that It has been difficult to recover the bodies, due to ground conditions.

The death of these two migrants adds to an immense list of men and women who have lost their lives in their attempt to reach the United Statess to fulfill the so-called American dream.

