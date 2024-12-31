Two men have been found dead in a forest in Washington state (USA) while searching for Bigfootalso known as Sasquatch, the legendary primate that supposedly lives in the forests of northern America, although conclusive evidence of its existence has never been found.

The two men, ages 37 and 59, were natives of Portland (Oregon) and were found dead after a three day search which began on Christmas Day, when a family member reported that they had not returned home after traveling to the Gifford Pinchot National Forest to search for the legendary Bigfoot.

More than 60 people participated in the search device, in which planes, drones and dogs participatedin extremely cold conditions, as detailed by the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. “Both deaths appear to be due to weather conditions and lack of preparation,” he says.

In the US and Canada, there have been reports hundreds of Bigfoot sightingsespecially in the northwest mountains. Along with the famous Loch Ness monster and the Yeti or abominable snowman, Bigfoot is the most famous cryptid (extinct, mythological or folkloric animal) in the world.