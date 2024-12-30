Sacyl confirms the death of the two men found inside the house

12/30/2025



Updated at 1:24 p.m.





Two men have died in the fire in a house in Miranda del Castañar, in Salamanca. The Castilla y León 112 emergency center room received a call alerting of a fire in a house located on Derecha Street, where there could be people, as noted.

The 112 operations room notified the incident to the Civil Guard (COS) of Salamanca, the Salamanca Provincial Fire Department and Health Emergencies – Sacyl, who have sent a mobile ICU and a basic life support ambulance.

At the scene, Sacyl staff have only been able to confirm the death of two men, as reported by 112 Castilla y León on its website.