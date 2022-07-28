Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), through the Specialized Regional Control Prosecutor’s Office (FECOR), in its Sinaloa Delegation, obtained from the Control Judge, connection to proceedings against two people, for their probable responsibility in the crime of carrying a firearm without a license.

According to the investigation, elements of the State Preventive Police arrested Alexis “M” and Aldo “F”, in the Guadeloupe communityin Choix, Sinaloa, after securing three firearms and 18 cartridges of different calibers.

Consequently, the detainees and what was seized were placed at the disposal of the agent of the Public Ministry of the Federation, who presented sufficient evidence before the judge of the case, who issued an order linking him to the process against him; In addition, it established as a precautionary measure to submit to surveillance by the precautionary measures unit.

