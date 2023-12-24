Two raiders broke into a hospital in Ingushetia and wounded a 43-year-old man

In the Republic of Ingushetia, two men broke into the Malgobek central district hospital and wounded a 43-year-old man. About it report “News”.

According to the publication, the raiders were wearing masks. During their entry into the institution, they were also armed with a machine gun and a traumatic pistol. They shot the victim several times, after which he was taken to the intensive care unit of the same hospital.

After committing the crime, the attackers fled in a VAZ-2114 car. The city has announced an “Interception” plan, the police are identifying the persons involved in the incident and the circumstances of the incident.

