Saturday, June 10, 2023, 2:24 p.m.



Two men remain entrenched in a flat on Avenida de Barraña, in the town of Boiro in A Coruña, after allegedly assaulting the partner of one of them.

As Europa Press has been able to confirm, the woman managed to leave the house, while the alleged attackers, two brothers, are entrenched inside.

At this time, outside the property there are several Civil Guard patrols and a team is negotiating for them to voluntarily leave the apartment.