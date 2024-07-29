In broad daylight a Man in wheelchair was victim of violent robbery while driving through the streets of Cornellà de Llobregat in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The thieves were arrested by local authorities.

According to images captured by security cameras in the area, the 68-year-old man was unexpectedly intercepted by two young men.

One of the alleged perpetrators, who is the only one who appears in the He tore off a gold chain which the victim was carrying with a strong tug and, not being enough, he attacked the elderly man to the point of tearing his shirt.

According to regional media, after the robbery, the victim went to the Catalan police and filed a complaint.

The officers of the Mossos d’Esquadra police station in Cornellà de Llobregat are currently carrying out a series of investigations to identify, locate and arrest the perpetrators of the criminal act.

The criminals' judicial process is pending.

Due to the efforts of the authorities, the past On July 22, the possible perpetrators were identified: a 20-year-old man and a 26-year-old man. Both They were arrested for the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation and a crime of injury.

Although the Police have not revealed more information about these subjects, it is known that have a criminal record with similar antecedents to those filed after committing the robbery of the elderly man. They are currently being prosecuted by the corresponding entities.

Crime in Spain

According to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, in 2023, a total of 170,136 thefts, which means an average of 465 crimes of this type per day. It is worth mentioning that the 83.3 percent of the acts committed happened in Barcelona.

On the other hand, the Murders and homicides increased by 12.7 percent in the mentioned year compared to 2022. In addition, cases of sexual assault (rape) increased by 34.1 percent.

