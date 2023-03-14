The Civil Guard has arrested two men after finding unidentified human skeletal remains early this Tuesday afternoon in the well of a farm in Valdepeñas where Juan Miguel Isla Fernández, 58, was being sought since this morning. , who disappeared on July 22 of last year after going to collect in cash a sale of land in the nearby town of Manzanares (Ciudad Real). Those arrested are two men of Spanish nationality living in the province of Ciudad Real, the armed institute reported in a statement.

The search in that well began this morning, after being authorized by the Investigating Court Number 2 of Manzanares, the town in whose market Isla was last seen and where he supposedly met the buyer of a family farm, with whom he had met. summoned to collect what was left of the debt in cash. This person had already been investigated for his alleged relationship with a previous disappearance, in the same town and in circumstances similar to that of Isla.

The remains have been located after hours of searching in the well, located on a farm near the Valdepeñas winery. The investigations of the Civil Guard, the Central Operating Unit (UCO) and the Ciudad Real Command have been carried out there. “The Civil Guard has located skeletal remains, unidentified for the moment” in the hole, as explained in a brief note provided this afternoon.

Juan Miguel Isla was last seen on July 22 at the market in his hometown, Manzanares (Ciudad Real), where he had gone to collect cash for a sale of some land belonging to his family in the neighboring town of La Solana. The last trace of Isla, already 59 years old, is a video that shows the vehicle of the disappeared man leaving Manzanares in the direction of Membrilla on the N-430A highway, presumably driven by him. Citizen collaboration allowed the car to be located at the end of January, in an open field in Albacete.

The disappeared person had gone to Manzanares on the 21st to collect a large sum in cash for the sale of some of his family’s properties in a nearby town. So he took the Clio and left Playa de San Juan, in Alicante, where he lives with his wife and children, to collect the 50,000 euros that he was owed. In principle, he was cited in the town of La Solana, the next town to Membrilla on the N-430. The last time he was seen publicly was at the Manzanares market. The sources consulted have not specified whether he came to collect the debt.