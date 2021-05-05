The event occurred on the RM-603 road, which connects the Murcian district of El Palmar with Mazarrón Condition of the vehicle after the accident. / ceis THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 8:41 PM



Two men aged 21 and 38 were injured this Wednesday afternoon when they suffered an accident with two vehicles involved in the RM-603 road, between El Palmar and Mazarrón, near Alhama de Murcia. Emergency services attended and transferred the two affected to the hospital.

112 received calls reporting the accident at 5:48 p.m. They indicated that a person was trapped inside one of the vehicles involved in the accident. Patrols from the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with personnel from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 and an ambulance were mobilized to the site. non-healthcare.

After one of the injured was rescued by the firefighters, the health workers treated the two injured, who were taken in ambulances to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia with injuries that, apparently, were not serious.