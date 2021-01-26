The accident took place on the A-7, near exit 588. Firefighters had to rescue one of the injured Firefighters work in the area of ​​the traffic accident. / 112

Two men aged 30 and 42 were injured this Tuesday afternoon when they suffered a traffic accident on the A-7, near Librilla, in the direction of Alicante, near exit 588. As reported by the Coordination Center of Emergencies 112 Region of Murcia, several calls alerted of the accident after 17 hours.

Patrols from the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, an ambulance and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 were transferred to the scene of the events. One of the injured had to be rescued by firefighters, as his hand was trapped in the vehicle. After being stabilized by the health workers, the injured were transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.