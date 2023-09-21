While they were cutting the grass on a soccer field, two men were struck by lightning in the municipality of Espita in Yucatanone of them lost his life.

The events occurred on Tuesday, September 19 when the two men were cutting the grass with a lawnmower, However, they were struck by lightning, which was seen by residents of the Los Pinos neighborhood.

The citizens approached and saw both Pedro Alvino Huchim Batún, who served as the municipality’s sports director, and his assistant Sixto Canul, struck down.

Neighbors requested support from emergency services, paramedics They confirmed the death of the official at the scene and transferred the other man in serious condition to a hospital.

The official was known by his nickname ‘Shich’ to the citizens, the Espita City Council mourned the death of the man and sent his condolences to the family.

“Passionate about sports, especially football, always attentive, kind and dedicated to his duties as Sports Director. Exemplary son, father and husband. We will remember you forever,” said the Municipal Government through social networks.