Pénjamo, Guanajuato.- In Penjamo, Guanajuato, two men were riddled with bullets, while They were coming back from drawing water from a well in the San Miguel II neighborhood. thugs they fled of the place, the last one gave the coup de grace and then escape without being arrested.

The situation occurred around 1:00 in the afternoon on Saturday on San Diego street, near Primero de Mayo street.

The victims They were talking, after having gone to a water well that is near their house, where they were hit by their attackers, who they were shot, giving the last shot to the head of each of the victims, and then run away.

The Emergency System, 911, received a report about the finding, it was reported about the murder. Neighbors requested support because two men were intentional homicide victims they lay on the ground. Police officers were mobilized to the scene. Public security and Red Cross paramedicswho confirmed death of both people.

The victims lay sprawled among the water canisters they carried with them. The area was sheltered and delimited with a yellow caution tapewhile relatives of the victims were arriving at the sceneboth were present at the scene to identify them.

Agents of the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office (FGEG), arrived in the area, like experts, who filed the complaint and all evidence for the investigation that allows the clarification of the double homicide.

The bodies were lifted by elements of Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO), to later be transferred to Guanajuato capital aboard special units of SEMEFO, for be subjected to the corresponding law necropsy.