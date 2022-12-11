Guadalupe, Zac.- Two men were murdered Saturday night in different areas of the municipality of Guadalupe, Zacatecas; It transpired that one was at a party.

The first event was recorded around 8:00 p.m. in the colony The Shire and the second almost an hour later in the Zoquite community.

According to local media, the first attack It was on Cardos street, place where neighbors reported firearm detonations.

For what paramedics and police corporations arrived at the place, however, the man, around 39 years oldHe was already lifeless.

However, the place was cordoned off by security elements while the Investigative Police removed the body and the ballistic evidence.

They killed him at a party

After 9:00 p.m., a man was killed while he was In a party room, in the community of Zoquite.

Different police elements mobilized to the area, but the man was already lifeless.

The events allegedly occurred while there was a quinceanera party, for which the mobilization of corporations alerted the neighbors.