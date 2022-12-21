Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- They locate two murdered men inside a farm in the Geovillas La Arbolada neighborhood, in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zunigareported the State Attorney General’s Office.

The two victims were located at 10:00 a.m. inside a house located on Laguna Madre street at the intersection with Morelos avenue, both were appreciated bloody spots with the naked eye.

Municipal police officers rushed to the scene. After confirming the finding, they requested the command and conduct of an agent of the Public Ministry of the Intentional Homicide Investigation Unit, who issued instructions for the scene to be cordoned off.

Elements of the Investigative Police went to the scene to start the investigation and find the person responsible for this double homicide.

We recommend you read:

Experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences began with the collection of evidence, while personnel from the Forensic Medical Service will be in charge of the transfer of the bodies for necropsy practice.