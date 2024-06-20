Juarez City.- Two men and two women were linked to proceedings for the crime of aggravated kidnapping, committed to the detriment of 13 people in mobility situations, two of them minors.

These are the alleged kidnappers and worshipers of Santa Muerte who tortured migrants to demand a reward from their relatives, Jesús Tomás CS, 24 years old; Oswaldo PM, 19 years old; Lilia Estefani CP, 22 years old, and Diana Michell SV, 20 years old, in the aforementioned crime, they were linked to proceedings.

According to the investigations, the events for which they are accused occurred in a home in the Barrio Nuevo neighborhood, where the accused used physical, moral and sexual violence to demand from their relatives the amount of 29 thousand dollars. exchange for their freedom, for which loved ones deposited up to 350 thousand pesos.

The defendants were arrested last Tuesday, June 11, after the deployment of a special operation by the State Investigation Agency, in which they were also assured of the following:

-Firearm, 9 millimeter caliber, with 06 useful cartridges -Firearm, .45 caliber, with 03 useful cartridges -Wrappers with green and smelly grass, with characteristics typical of marijuana.