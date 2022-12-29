Fresnillo Zacatecas.- Two elements of the Municipal Police of Fresnillo, Zacatecas, resulted woundedthis Wednesday night, after an attack with Firearmsinformed the Spokesperson of the State Table for the Construction of Peace in a press release.

The event was reported to the 911 Emergency system, and it was reported about the aggression of armed subjects on the Calle Prolongación Sonora of the technological colonyagainst active Minicipal Police.

According to the official report, the elements they were in a patrol when the aggression was recorded, for no apparent reason.

As a result of this fact, two agents were injured, for which they were transferred to receive medical attention at a hospital in the city, where their state of savalanche is reported stable.

of the incident No other injuries were reported. or arrested, this despite the fact that security corporations were deployed in the area.

Analysis work was also carried out, icamera investigation and review video surveillance to try to locate those responsible.