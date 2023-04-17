The minister said in a Facebook post: “Two consecutive RPG artillery shells fell in my house in Khartoum North early Sunday morning, killing two of my family members and 3 others, including two bodyguards, while they were in one of the rooms of the house.”

He added: “We ask God for mercy, forgiveness, and liberation from fire for the martyrs, and a speedy recovery for the wounded. On the occasion of this incident, I sincerely ask the commanders of the army and rapid support to stop the fighting immediately and address the differences through dialogue, because the biggest loser in this war is the Sudanese citizen.”

For its part, the Central Doctors Committee said that 65 civilians were killed and about 600 wounded on the first day of the outbreak of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, while about five were killed and eighty wounded on the second day.