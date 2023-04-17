The minister said in a Facebook post: “Two consecutive RPG artillery shells fell in my house in Khartoum North early Sunday morning, killing two of my family members and 3 others, including two bodyguards, while they were in one of the rooms of the house.”
For its part, the Central Doctors Committee said that 65 civilians were killed and about 600 wounded on the first day of the outbreak of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, while about five were killed and eighty wounded on the second day.
