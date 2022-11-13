Cairo, Egypt.- Two members of the Colombian delegation on the Annual UN Conference on Climate Change (COP 27)which has been held in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, since last November 6, were reported for sexual harassment, reported the Foreign Ministry.

Through a brief statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia announced that the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Changefiled a complaint against two people belonging to the delegation of the South American country for alleged sexual harassment.

“In accordance with the UNFCCC Code of Conduct, the Ministry of Foreign Affairsacting as National Focal Point before the Convention, has proceeded to suspend the accreditations of these two delegates, while the Secretariat advances in the investigation”.

The document states that “the National Government is emphatic in condemning any act of intimidation, harassment or violation of women’s rights.”

So far, no further details have been given about what happened or who are those indicated by the complaint. However, the accusations do not appear to be related to officials of the National governmentsince representatives of civil society, businessmen and representatives of other branches of power also traveled in the delegation.

This complaint comes days after the journalist Juan Fernando Barona, who was part of the group of reporters that covers President Gustavo Petro and was in the COP27 with the president, was removed from the entourage due to “the complaints of gender violence” against him in Bogota.

Barona, who worked at Noticias Uno, from which he was removed, assaulted his girlfriend in an elevator in his building in Bogota with the complicity of another man, images that went viral in the social networks and caused the rejection of the Colombians.