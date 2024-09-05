Two alleged members of ‘La Empresa’ were captured last night in the city of Chihuahua by elements of the State Investigation Agency with support from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE), in possession of 36 firearms, magazines and hundreds of bullets.

The operation took place on La Cantera Avenue, where the alleged criminals were arrested aboard a truck in which they were transporting the arsenal, consisting of 25 assault rifles and 11 handguns, said a SSPE commander who went to the scene.

It was an action that mobilized dozens of investigative police officers and specialized groups from the SSPE, who transferred detainees and weapons to the offices of the Central Zone Prosecutor’s Office.

More information is expected to be provided in the coming hours by the heads of both corporations.