Cartagena Judicial Police officers arrested two members of a criminal group specialized in theft in establishments. Those arrested they had already been previously arrested as alleged perpetrators of numerous robberies in different hardware stores region of. Their ‘modus operandi’ consists of inadvertently removing various objects, usually of high value, which they later try to sell to individuals. However, when they are surprised by an employee, they do not hesitate to use violence.

On this occasion, the alleged perpetrators changed the type of business attacked. These two people agreed, this time, to a telephone establishment. While one went to the counter pretending to be interested in mobile rates, the other of the thieves, the youngest, pretended to observe the exhibition.

When the alarm mechanism of one of the telephones was activated (valued at € 1,100), the employees realized that one of the terminals was missing and not in its place, so they proceeded to close the store and notify police.

At that moment, the individual who had picked up the phone and was keeping it hidden inside his jacket, gave him a strong elbow to the employee while she tried to lock the door, causing her to fall to the ground. He then opened the door to let both assailants go outside, pretending to attack the shop assistants when they tried to follow them.

The investigations carried out by the National Police resulted in the identification and arrest of these two men, who continue to accumulate police records in their records and have already been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty.