Zhirov: 2 medics injured after Ukrainian UAV attack on ambulance in Belgorod region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used a UAV to attack an ambulance crew in the Belgorod region that was helping residents after another Ukrainian drone struck an apartment building. As a result, two medics were injured, the chief physician of the region’s ambulance service, Alexey Zhirov, reported on the page “VKontakte”.

“The ambulance team arrived on call. Reason: “UAV attack on apartment building. Two injured.” The ambulance team began to provide assistance. At that time, the enemy attacked with a drone again. Our colleagues received various types of injuries,” the chief ambulance doctor emphasized.