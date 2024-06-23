Media managers associated with Prigozhin were detained for extortion in St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, security forces detained two media managers associated with the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

We are talking about the top manager of the Patriot media holding, Ilya Gorbunov, and the editor-in-chief of Konkretno.ru, Kirill Metelev.

The detainees are accused of extorting the governor’s special representative

As Fontanka writes, citing a source in law enforcement agencies, Gorbunov and Metelev were detained by officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia. They are charged with Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Extortion”).

According to the investigation conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, media managers for a long time had money from the ex-general director of the St. Petersburg TV channel, Alexander Malkevich, who, as the media wrote, was related to Prigozhin’s structures. Attempts to reason with them remained futile, so Malkevich wrote a statement to law enforcement agencies.

The persons involved were related to Prigozhin’s projects

According to the publication, since 2019, Ilya Gorbunov has actually led the Patriot media group; since 2020, he has managed all Telegram channels included in Prigozhin’s media structure, and also appeared as a curator of special projects.

Kirill Metelev in 1996 co-founded the magazine of private security companies “Operational Cover”. In 2001, he became the publisher of the newspaper “Version in St. Petersburg”. He is also listed as the editor-in-chief of the website “Konkretno.ru”. The publication’s interlocutors suggest that he could also be involved in projects in which Prigozhin was interested.

Alexander Malkevich formerly managed the website USA Really, a subsidiary project of the Federal News Agency (FAN), a media outlet that was part of Prigozhin’s holding.

Previously, Prigozhin was considered involved in the arrests of generals in the Russian Ministry of Defense

In May, the Tsargrad TV channel, citing a source, reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin could be involved in the arrests of generals in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to him, a businessman, at one of his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported to him about the real state of affairs at the front, while handing over to the head of state a certain folder with documents that contained information about the real state of affairs in the special military operation (SVO) zone. .

However, political scientist Sergei Makrov, who, according to him, knew the businessman, believes that Prigozhin has nothing to do with the purges at the Ministry of Defense. He said that over time he lost the confidence of the president for active attacks on the military department.