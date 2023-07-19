It is seven in the afternoon on Monday, July 10. The thermometer reads 40 degrees. There are three hours left for two candidates for the presidency of the Government of Spain to face each other in a harsh electoral face-off. In front of number 220 López de Hoyos street ―a one-story building with Neo-Mudejar airs which was, first, a dairy farm and, until 1987, a dairy, and which today is an art gallery and painting studio― former mayors Juan Barranco (75 years old, Santiago de Calatrava) and José María Álvarez del Manzano (85 years old) have just met , Seville). They come invited by EL PAÍS to take a walk through the Jardín de la Rosa neighborhood, in Chamartín.

Barranco, mayor for the PSOE between 1986 and 1989, arrives by subway. He wears a cap and sunglasses. He searches the mobile for the exact location of the appointment. Alvarez del Manzano, mayor for the PP between 1991 and 2003, appears in the passenger seat of a utility vehicle. He wears a suit and tie. He is wearing twins. They greet each other affectionately, holding each other’s arms. They make a little aside and talk about personal matters. Without actually listening to the conversation, he infers from their tone that they are catching up on topics that they regularly follow up on.

“How far is the house?” Because what a heat… ―, they ask.

An old dairy in the Jardín de la Rosa neighborhood, in Chamartín.

DAVID EXPOSITO

The house they are going to is just over 300 meters away. It is owned by the teacher Angelika Hofrichter (73 years old, Berlin) and the industrial engineer Leopoldo Antolín (78 years old, León). They were “a summer flirt” in Paris that became, for the moment, more than half a century of love, four children and seven grandchildren. They bought the house, with two floors of 83 square meters each and 680 of land, in 1983, for 12 million pesetas ―72,000 euros―.

“It sounds like a bargain, but you had to see it. When we came the streets were unpaved and that day it had also rained, there was no light… my mother told me not to even think of going in here. In the following years, everything changed”, recalls Leopoldo. They have tried to keep all the original elements of the house.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

From the imposing staircase with two sections of 14 steps to the intertwined leaded in the windows passing through the friars or a bathtub with legs. Together with her neighbor, Adela Kopp (82 years old, Hannover), also a teacher, they make up a small welcoming committee that offers shade ―in the face of the heat, they opt for the loungev, conversation and fresh water to the two former mayors.

Leopoldo and Angelika, at the door of their house in the Jardín de la Rosa neighborhood, in Chamartín.

DAVID EXPOSITO

Angelika and Leopoldo’s is one of the 23 houses that remain standing in this neighborhood, built between 1923 and 1927. In the city of Madrid there are 45 protected neighborhoods with more than 2,000 single-family homes ―popularly known as little hotels either vests―. A peculiar lifestyle characteristic of the city that has survived several attempts to build blocks of flats on the plots they occupy.

It did so because a corporation ―in which Barranco was already a member― protected them in the General Urban Planning Plan of 1984 and another ―Álvarez del Manzano’s― maintained and expanded said protection in the 1997 plan. Barranco had in its day the illusion of buying a house in the Socialist neighborhood. “But it did not reach him,” he clarifies. Álvarez del Manzano lives in Puerta de Hierro, in an urbanization that was built in the 1970s with the format of a cooperative, “just like many of the historic neighborhoods”.

Two loungers in Leopoldo and Angelika’s patio. David Exposito

“We entered as the first democratic City Council. We had to start from the beginning, but from the beginning of Adam and Eve, huh? In an environment, moreover, very demanding, with a very powerful citizen movement. It was a city that had to be put in order and had major housing and urban planning problems. And there we had to combine the protection of singular elements such as the neighborhoods and allow the development of thousands of houses and infrastructures. The biggest challenge was finding a balance. Then the corporation of José María not only respected the protection, but also expanded it”, explains Barranco.

“It’s that politics”, Álvarez del Manzano intervenes, “consists of being useful to others. It is not doing something for yourself, but for the city. If there is something that is being done well, you must continue or in any case try to improve it”. “I remember that we kept the manager that we had, because he did it very well, and that allowed us to carry out some very successful operations that one corporation had started and the next one finished. If there is something that is being done wrong, then yes, you should change it. That plan seemed very limited to me —I say this with all due respect to Juan— and my objective was to spruce up Madrid, provide it with new centralities while respecting the old spaces, ”he says.

DVD 1170 (07/10/2023). Madrid. A house in the Jardín de la Rosa neighborhood, in Chamartín. David Exposito DAVID EXPOSITO

The two coincide in highlighting a positive aspect of being mayor: “The contact with the people. Being the mayor of Madrid is being the most important mayor in Spain. Anyone approaches you on the street and tells you about their problems. The mayor is the character you put a face to and really touch. Sometimes they insult you and sometimes they tell you how well you do, but it’s an exciting job. Woe to the mayor who is not on the street!

Taking advantage of the fact that today the two former mayors have not only gone out into the street, but are sitting on the sofa in their living room, Angelika lists some of the problems that houses in the neighborhoods have. “It is a house made and designed for the summer. It is not well insulated, nor does it have strong walls… It is just that it is not prepared for the challenge of energy efficiency. There has to be a balance between conservation and rehabilitation according to the demands of the moment”.

“How lucky we are that we are no longer mayors, Juan,” says Álvarez del Manzano sardonically.

Adela Kopp, at the door of her house in the Jardín de la Rosa neighborhood, in Chamartín. DAVID EXPOSITO

Before answering, the two come out in the vein of aldermen and clarify that the rules are the rules and that housing “cannot be substantially altered”, but they also add that the management of a city includes “making urban planning more flexible”. “Urban planning is not done for the city, it is done for the neighbors. And if these neighbors live in an important, listed house. Well, you have to have the sensitivity to know what kind of work you can authorize so as not to fossilize the people who inhabit it. And then you have to count on the picaresque, so that the essence of the house is not transformed and the law is violated. You have to be vigilant and be flexible.”

Houses in the colony were originally divided into four types. Two-story houses predominated, with gabled roofs of flat tiles and a balcony in the back area, the one that overlooks the garden. The one-storey houses were covered with plaster and gave great importance to exposed brick on their facades and in the decorative elements. Here, with the aim of reducing construction time and costs, the then novelty of concrete blocks was used. “What is taken care of or prescribed today is, mainly, the volume, the height, the inclination of the roof, the windows… and that’s it”, comments Adela about the reforms that have been carried out in recent years in the neighborhood.

A house in the Jardín de la Rosa neighborhood, in Chamartín.

DAVID EXPOSITO

In Leopoldo and Angélica’s living room, the conversation turns to more general aspects. Álvarez del Manzano and Barranco remember with joy their stages at the head of the city. “There is nothing comparable to municipal management. The most beautiful and most important position, by far, is that of mayor. That’s why when alberto [Ruiz Gallardón] They made him a minister, I gave him my condolences because they had demoted him from mayor to minister,” says Álvarez del Manzano.

“It is the position that catches you the most and the one that does it the most intensely. If something happened in the city, you had to be the first to arrive. For example, I didn’t go in the summer, because many of the parties are in August and you have to be there,” says Barranco. The two of them continue to be stopped by people on the street to greet them.

And what advice would they give their successors regarding the colonies?

Álvarez del Manzano: “That they preserve the essence of Madrid as much as possible. And the essence of Madrid is in the colonies. You have to have an orderly urban planning plan that respects what is there. If it is necessary to rehabilitate, that is rehabilitated, but that it is not replaced”.

Ravine: “That’s it. Homes are like people, over the years they have ailments. It must be rehabilitated while preserving its personality, which is part of the history and tradition of Madrid. We are talking about houses with almost a hundred years. History must be taken care of.”

Sign at the entrance of a house in the Jardín de la Rosa neighborhood, in Chamartín.

DAVID EXPOSITO

Finish the visit. “If any mayor wants to throw out the neighborhoods, call us,” they say as they walk out the door.

Already in the street, Álvarez del Manzano and Barranco chat.

“Shall I take you somewhere, Juan?”

“No, no, thanks, I’m going by subway.

“Okay, but I’ll take you to the subway.”

“No, really, I’m going for a walk.” I thank you, José María.

I’m hoping for good news.

-Thank you.

And they say goodbye with the same affection with which they met.

The garden table after the snack between the neighbors and the two mayors. David Exposito

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.