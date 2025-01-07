There is already a sanction for Vinícius: two game suspension for the red card he saw during last Friday’s match between Valencia and Real Madrid at Mestalla. The Brazilian will serve his punishment in the League, being a minor in the table matches, and will be able to compete in the Spanish Super Cup this Thursday, when the white team faces Mallorca in the semifinals.

This was decided by the Disciplinary Committee this Tuesday, which resolved that the Madrid striker must serve “two games of suspension for occur violently outside the gamenot being able to contest the ball or the stopped play”.

The footballer, who apologized for what happened after the match and was even exposed to a serious four-game ban, which would have prevented him from playing in Jeddah, also will have to pay 600 euros fine. Real Madrid, for its part, has received a financial penalty of 700 euros.

Vinícius saw red on January 3, in the postponed match of the twelfth matchday of the League, for “hit an opponent in the head deliberately, without the ball being in dispute, using a not insignificant force“, as detailed by referee César Soto Grado in the minutes of the duel.

Real Madrid, which will appeal the sanction against Vinícius, contributed allegations and videographic evidence pointing to “a manifest material error in the arbitration report”, arguing that the expulsion “is based on a incomplete and biased assessment of the events”, which “would render the arbitration decision null and void by contravening the principles of integrity, proportionality and justice that must govern all sporting actions”.

The white club states that the action that cost Vini the red card occurred after receiving the Brazilian striker “serious racist insults”which denounces “were not included in the minutes nor did they motivate any action by the referee of the match.” And he also points to “omissions” in the images provided to the referee by the VAR, to the omit Dimitrievsky’s “previous provocation by aggression”.

Furthermore, given Vinícius’ “spontaneous regret” after the match and the “constant pressure” that, according to Real Madrid, his player receives from “opposing fans and players repeatedly and constantly”, he requested in his allegations that the aforementioned expulsion be left “without disciplinary effect”.

The Disciplinary Committee ruled that “none of the cases that allow for appreciating a manifest material error are brought to trial”since “the images provided allow us to unequivocally appreciate the action recorded in the minutes, which the Club itself does not deny, and cannot replace the technical criteria of the referee in the appreciation of the event that occurred.”

He ruled out that the omission of images provided by the VAR to the referee invokes the resolution adopted on May 23, 2023, appreciating that, unlike the precedent invoked, “The referee was able to view (twice) all of the images of the sanctioned act, which allowed him to evaluate the action and adopt his technical criteria in this regard”.

In this way, taking into account the rest of the circumstances that Real Madrid points out to determine the two-match sanction, the Committee explained that “in no way can they justify the action of the expelled player”and recalled that despite describing the events reported by the club as “reprehensible”, “it cannot proceed ex officio to re-arbitrate and adopt the sanctions” that should have been imposed at the time the events occurred.

The Mestalla songs denounced by Real Madrid and the complaint by LaLiga, cause the Committee to initiate “the appropriate extraordinary file so that it can be elucidated, with all guarantees, the facts that can be proven and the imposition, where appropriate, of the corresponding sanctions.”

And the resolution points out that “the singing of songs that incite violence, which constitute manifest contempt, as well as any action that involves harassment or humiliating treatment against any person due to their racial origin constitutes very serious violations from a legal point of view.”