In Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, attackers robbed the house of Konstantin Zelensky, General Director of the Mosekoproekt company.

According to Izvestia, the robbery took place on the night of December 26 in the Opalikha microdistrict.

Zelensky and his wife were on the second floor of the house. The woman heard a noise downstairs, and when she went downstairs, she saw that unknown persons with flashlights were walking around the house. She screamed and ran to wake her husband.

Zelensky, having gone down, did not find anyone. However, the thieves were caught on CCTV cameras. The owners of the house saw that unknown men in masks made their way to them through the door of the summer garden.

Later it turned out that the robbers managed to steal a bag for 50 thousand rubles, in which there were 250 thousand rubles. They also took documents, five precious rings worth more than 800 thousand rubles and a neck choker worth 30 thousand rubles.

The general director of Mosekoproekt and his wife estimated the total damage at 950,000 rubles.

In October, two attackers broke into the house of the artist Galina Bystritskaya in the Solnechnogorsk urban district of the Moscow region, tied her up and, threatening with a knife, took her money and personal car. In early December, one of the robbers was arrested.