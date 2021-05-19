The Alicante Civil Guard detained two people as alleged members of a criminal organization that was dedicated to growing indoors. For this they had rented two chalets, in Molina de Segura and in the Alicante town of Cocentaina, where they had installed a complex home automation system to control temperature and humidity parameters telematically.

At the beginning of last February, the Civil Guard learned that a house located in the Alicante town of Cocentaina, could be being used to cultivate a large number of plants of the variety ‘Cannabis sativa’, so the Area of Investigation of the Ibi Post started the so-called Operation Jaden.

The police investigations led the agents to verify that the aforementioned house was a chalet, in whose basement an indoor cultivation of this species of plant could be carried out. In the same way, they were able to verify, in order to hinder the police work, that the investigated persons habitually traveled in rental vehicles. They also found that they were going to another house with similar characteristics in the town of Molina de Segura, in the Region of Murcia.

In this second home, it was the Investigation Area of ​​the Civil Guard Post of Molina de Segura who took charge of the pertinent investigations. That chalet, the agents suspected that it could be being used for the same purpose.

Due to the fact that at the time the investigation was being carried out, the perimeter closure of the Autonomous Communities was decreed, as well as a curfew, the alleged perpetrators used a shuttle vehicle that preceded them as counter-surveillance. to warn of the possible police controls that were to be found on the road.

As the investigations progressed, it was found that it was a criminal organization with a hierarchical organization chart, where each member had a specific task and with a high economic power, since only the rent of the two investigated houses supposed the gang a expenditure of more than 30,000 euros per year, which was paid out in a single payment.

Therefore, on April 20, judicial authorization through and supported by the Citizen Security Units (USECIC) of Alicante and Murcia, the Ibi Research Area, proceeded to enter and search the two homes. Specifically, it was in the Cocentaina chalet that two members of the organization were arrested, and no one was found in Molina’s home. The detainees are two Serbian men aged 26 and 28, who were charged with a crime against public health, a crime for fraud of electricity and a last crime of belonging to a criminal organization.

In these two interventions, the agents seized 2,054 ‘Cannabis sativa’ plants, 493 grams of dried buds, various material for the maintenance of indoor cultivation (air conditioners, fans, tools, etc.) and the amount of 2,400 euros in banknotes of 50 euros.

The detainees have gone to the disposition of the Court of First Instance and Instruction of Alcoy, which has decreed the freedom with charges for both. Investigations are ongoing in order to locate other members of the organization.