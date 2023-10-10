Home page politics

From: Kai Bräunig, Sok Eng Lim, Marie Ries, Philipp David Pries, Nils Tillmann

Split

AfD cheers from top representatives after the state elections in Hesse and Bavaria. But what was the mood in the city and country? © Montage / Litzka / Bruckmann Helmut Fricke / Uwe Lein / dpa

The success of the AfD – a topic that affects many people. These two maps show how popular the Alternative for Germany was among voters in Bavaria and Hesse.

Munich/Wiesbaden – The state elections are over – and two federal states are discussing heatedly about the AfD. In Hesse it was enough to become the second strongest party, but in Bavaria it narrowly missed this status. But what is actually behind it and where is the new strength in the regions particularly evident?

The maps with the greatest gains contained in this article clearly show that former AfD islands have now become large landscapes. Nevertheless, the Alternative for Germany is far from being a party like the others. According to the Federal Agency for Civic Education, it fits seamlessly into the long line of right-wing populist and right-wing extremist parties in Germany. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is also observing the AfD as a suspected case.

Bavaria: Not a single constituency without AfD gains

What exactly does a look at this new AfD reality show? The Bavarian map already reveals how high and how widespread the gains have been. The AfD in Bavaria gained in all voting districts in the Free State, in some cases almost nine percentage points (all results here). No other party represented in the Bavarian state parliament managed this. In 24 voting districts, the AfD even became the second strongest force. These are results that would have been unthinkable for the party even in the eastern German states just a few years ago.

The new strength of the AfD is also manifesting itself in the individual cities and municipalities of Bavaria. Looking at this regional level allows for a more precise look at the political situation. And although not all the data is available yet, it is already clear that there are communities like Oberrieden in the Kaufbeuren constituency where the AfD was the strongest of all parties with 31.3 percent. Next door in the similar district of Günzburg, the district administrator speaks plainly in an interview about the AfD result there: “Unfortunately, the result is very, very high.”

Bavaria: The AfD is still having a hard time only in big cities

There are also regions in Bavaria with a comparatively weak AfD, but you almost have to look for them with a magnifying glass. The Munich-Mitte constituency is the only constituency in Bavaria in which the right-wing populists were below the symbolic five percent threshold with 4.5 percent of the total vote. The lowest election results for the AfD observed by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution all come from Munich voting districts.

Where the big gains come from is now also being debated. Was it because of the young people who no longer only vote for the left? What are the motives behind it? A clear look at the result data definitely shows an initial possible connection. In the voting districts where voter turnout increased, the AfD also made gains.

Hesse: Big AfD gains with one clear outlier

What the AfD narrowly missed at the state level in Bavaria, it achieved in Hesse: second place among all parties in the state election. Now there is intensive discussion about this development from Kassel to Wiesbaden. Without any exception, the AfD has gained in the municipalities and constituencies, and in most cases it has gained significantly: in three out of four municipalities, the AfD even became the second strongest force. Sinntal in East Hesse, which has long been an AfD stronghold, is far ahead here, with 32.7 percent of the second votes.

Even in Hesse, where the AfD achieved comparatively weak results, it was still enough for more than ten percent. Here is an exemplary look at a city like northern Hesse kassel insightful. The districts show on a small scale how divided opinion on the AfD is despite all the nationwide gains. In the Waldau district, the AfD received more than 34 percent, while in the Vorderer Westen district, which is considered to be academically liberal, it only received 7.6 percent.

The AfD is already looking towards 2024

So when you look at the regional data and the AfD, the conclusion remains for Hesse and Bavaria: It is no longer just individual regions or candidates where the AfD scores, as was previously the case. The right-wing populists are now receiving a lot of support far beyond and in almost the entire country and in many milieus. And if the surveys are to be believed, this development will intensify in the 2024 elections in three eastern German states.