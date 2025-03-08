Two demonstrations have dyed the streets of Valencia this Saturday afternoon on International Women “In the background.”

Specifically, the demonstration convened by the Valencia Feminist Coordinator “With 12,000 attendees, according to Government Delegation figures – and that of the feminist Assembly,” 4,000 people have participated.

The streets of Valencia have dyed purple, very present in the clothes and flags of numerous protesters, and Batucadas, music and whistles They have also been protagonists of both marches, which have been bathed for a slight rain in the last moments. The Dana has been in the center of the two manifestations, in which songs of ‘Mazón resignation’ have also been heard.

The one convened by the feminist coordinator has started on Colón Street and has toured Xàtiva, Marqués de Sotelo, the Plaza de L’Anguntament, San Vicente and has arrived at the Plaza de la Reina. He has been headed by a banner with the motto ‘Dones Caminant Endavant’, which attendees have stained mud with their hands. Others have also been seen such as ‘They are not customers, they are Puteros’; ‘Your Machipirulo joke has me to my ass’; or ‘I’m going to be the girl I want to be’; and songs such as ‘visca, visca, visca the feminist lluita’ or ‘feminism walks forward, machismo walks back’.

Pilar Tormo, a neighbor of Massanassa and who has worked as a spokesman for the participants of L’Horta Sud – the most affected by the Dana – has denounced that “in all catastrophes, the problems of violence and women are in the background.” “In the DANA they have suffered all infrastructure, but also social resources, and especially those of women“He has alerted.

Political representatives have participated in this protest, such as the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities and also General Secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Morant; the Government delegate in the Community and Secretary of Equality of the PSOE, Pilar Bernabé; the Secretary of State for Territorial Policy, Arcadi Spainor the spokeswoman for Compromís in Congress, Àgueda Micó.

Morant has lamented that, “in any crisis, the most vulnerable people always suffer more.” “Women They always have worse conditions In crises and has also been in this Dana crisis, “he said.

“Institutional incompetence” in the Dana

In the Plaza de la Reina, the manifesto has been read by two neighbors of L’Horta Sud, in which they have highlighted feminism as “a transformative force that questions and defies the structures of patriarchal power” and the fight “Against inequality, discrimination and violence that women suffer worldwide “, for which they have advocated” considering all intersectionalities to deal with machismo. “

They have also recognized women affected by the DANA and “especially for Institutional incompetence “as well as those who live in situations of war and genocide, and those fighting for human rights.

They have claimed “Real social and labor equality”given salary differences, “invisible charges” in the domestic sphere and “precariousness”, for which they have demanded “effective measures to end this injustice and guarantee an equitable redistribution of responsibilities and opportunities.”





They have also demanded “Safe and free spaces of sexism and sexual violence” and approach “urgently the inequalities in medical care that seriously affect your health”; with the complaint of “all kinds of sexist violence.”

They denounce the “many faces” of violence: “Sexual, physical and psychological, Even institutional and economic “and have demanded measures” against all kinds of mercantilization of women’s bodies, such as rental bellies and the purchase and sale of ovules “, as well as approve” abolitionist legislation of the prostitution and pornographic system, where millions of women and girls are subject to brutal violence. “

In addition, they ask to implement “a true coeducation that teaches equality and eradicate gender stereotypes and roles.” Finally, urge “be more linked and determined than ever to dismantle the reactionary and retrograde discourse “of the Valencian government with” a right and extreme right denial of sexist violence. “

Assembly manifestation

For its side, the demonstration convened by Feminist Assembly It has started in the CIE de Zapadores, from where it has arrived at Plaza de Sant Agustí and continue to the Plaza de la Mare de Déu.

Headed by the banner ‘els feminismmes remember, resistim and builds of the rebel. Transfeminismes antiracistes de València ‘, other slogans have been seen such as ‘What does a macho like you in a century like this’ or ‘gender identity is not debated, it is respected’. They have also issued songs such as ‘Fora Aggedsors of the University’, ‘Feminisme does not transphobia’ or ‘with or without clothes, my body is not touched’.

Silvana Cabreraspokesman for the feminist Assembly, has denounced that four months after the Dana “there are still many basic needs, especially for women and for people in an irregular administrative situation.”

“Dana Criminal Management”

During the reading of the manifesto, they have shown the “rage and pain for the criminal management of the Dana” with the “abandonment” of the people and where the “feminist, anti -racist and anti -capitalist groups were the basis of the mutual support networks that have arisen in response to the catastrophe.” “Between the mud and the rubblewe have seen, again, that a system that prioritizes economic benefit to life is insurmountable, “they emphasize.

In this regard, they regret that there are years “of crisis in crisis, caused and exploited by the predatory and echocidal capital to increase inequalities, Between the north and south globales, between rich and poor people, white and racialized, CIS and gender dissidents, between men and women. “

In the case of the DANA, they denounce that “no administration, neither the Generalitat nor the state government, have taken blunt measures to prevent the most vulnerable lives from being behind.” Specifically, they indicate that, according to the Ministry of Equality, There has been a “rebound” of sexist violence in the territories of the Dana and reproach that “insufficient measures” have been taken; while the Generalitat “has not taken any.”





“This institutional abandonment further affects the most invisible workers and in precariousness, such as internal household workers or also sex workersthat they do not have recognized their status as workers and many of them do not have their regularized situation, “they censor.

They also regret that “the extreme right takes advantage of fear and uncertainty to extend his speech misogynist, racist and lgtbqfobic ” And they denounce that “fascism continues to gain ground because social democracy tolerates it and gives it wings.”

Therefore, the “Anti -racist transfmininists” They have urged to remember that they cannot “live alienated or history or territory”, to resist “challenge this system” and build mutual support networks.

Manifestations have also been carried out by 8M in Castellón, This Saturday morning, and in Alicantein this case convened by feminist women of Alicante.