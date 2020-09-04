In Australia, two carpet pythons had a fight over a female and were caught on video. According to the experienced snake catcher Tony, who captured the footage, this scene is often mistaken for mating, writes the Daily Star.

Two males with bright colors stand in a fighting stance opposite each other and begin to hiss belligerently, trying to impress the snake. According to the catcher, the strongest and fattest male always wins in such fights. Pythons tend to stay in this stance for a long time until one of them gives up.

Such a struggle can take several minutes or several days. Sometimes such confrontations become violent – snakes bite each other and can injure the head area. However, the victorious male gets the right to mate with the female.

Earlier, the newspaper published footage of how a python strangled and then completely swallowed a cat. When people tried to interfere with the snake, she dragged her victim under the cars in order to calmly finish the meal.