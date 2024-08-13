Two male flamingos have given birth to offspring at a zoo in the UK

Two male flamingos have adopted a baby flamingo at a British zoo. reports Daily Mail.

Zoo staff in Paignton, Devon, are unsure how exactly flamingos Curtis and Arthur managed to have offspring. They are believed to have picked up an abandoned egg, hatched it together and are now raising a baby.

Pete Smallbones, who is in charge of bird breeding at the zoo, noted that such behavior is sometimes seen in Chilean flamingos and other flock birds.

Smallbones added that it is not known for certain whether Curtis and Arthur are mating.

