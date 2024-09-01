Unfortunately, however, if you have not already played the two games now you can no longer do so. Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road has in fact been removed from mobile stores for Android and iOS .

Kingdom Hearts Union is a mobile video game application that includes two video games from the Square Enix saga. Although PC and console gamers sometimes classify mobile games as secondary, in this case the term is more than ever wrong, given that what is told in the two works is fundamental to the narrative component of the saga and its future, including Kingdom Hearts 4.

The disappearance of Kingdom Hearts Union

The problem is also the fact that Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road was removed without announcement by Square Enix. The game’s official website is still up and has buttons to reach mobile store pages, but these don’t actually lead anywhere.

Both games had been abandoned for a long time and were no longer receiving any updates, but were still accessible at least. Luckily, given the fame of Kingdom Hearts, it is not difficult to find videos online that collect the narrative component for those interested in recovering them. It is also the fastest way to find out exactly what happens in Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road, since we are talking about gacha games that require hours and hours of gameplay to complete.

We also remember that another mobile game for Kingdom Hearts is coming which will obviously always be important on a narrative level: Missing Link.