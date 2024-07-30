Vedomosti: Raiffeisenbank and UniCredit have decided on plans to leave Russia

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and UniCredit, banking groups from Austria and Italy, have decided on plans to wind down their business in Russia and leave the country, according to reports “Vedomosti”.

The plans are set out in the companies’ reports. According to the European Central Bank’s order, UniCredit will significantly reduce its business in Russia by the end of the year, and Raiffeisenbank will reduce its loan portfolio in the country by 65 percent by 2026.

This will lead to restrictions in the work of Raiffeisenbank in the matter of conducting cross-border payments and issuing loans. The publication’s material emphasizes that UniCredit and RBI are under close supervision of Western regulators.

Earlier it became known that Raiffeisenbank is stepping up efforts to wind down its business in Russia. The company regularly faces criticism for continuing to operate in Russia after the start of the special operation in Ukraine in 2022.