THE SUPREME COURT of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) will exhaust the procedure to replace judges José Luis Vargas and Indalfer Infante Gonzáleswithout knowing that the two shortlists, one of men and the other of women, will have in the Senate how lucky they are so far more than 100 appointments stuck due to lack of consensus.

Next Monday The Court, chaired by Norma Angélica Piña, will choose 12 from among the 61 candidatesthose who will appear on September 25 to define the three men and three women who will go to the Senate.

Indalfer, who, like Judge Felipe Fuentes, who ends at the end of next year, are the only two career members in the Judicial Branch of the Federation and it is known that the SCJN You will experience strong tension to integrate the shortlists.

The crisis in the relationship of the Judiciary with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador It may weigh on the minds of the ministers close to the National Palace to purge these lists with another approach: the partisan political one.

Two magistrates chemically adopted by the ruling party are required, Brunetteand their groups or currents.

If they are purists, the shortlist of men with effective judicial careers would be: Alejandro González Bernabé, the Counselor of the Judiciary; and Magistrate Armando Maitret; Both have magnificent relations with the ministers and a great connection with Minister Arturo Zaldívar.

And in that logic, Alejandro Avante should be on that shortlist, who, like Maitret, is from a mixed electoral and judicial background, career judges or magistrates.

But there may be surprises: among the 12 that will be defined next Monday, names may appear that few have on the radar: point to Clicerio Coello Garcés, good profile, very close to Morena and the senator and former Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero and, especially to his countryman, Zoé Robledo from Chiapas, director of the IMSS.

Also pay attention to José Luis Ceballos Daza and Bernardo Valle, who are located in a sector of Brunette in CdMx, and therefore, with the presidential candidate, Claudia Sheimbaun. And along those lines, to Héctor Romero Bolaños, very close to Horacio Duarte, the number two in the incoming government of Delfina Gómez in the State of Mexico.

Of the 16 women, the strongest semifinalists are Adriana Favela, former regional magistrate of the Electoral Tribunal and former advisor of the INE who, by being related to the PRI, became close to the AMLO government.

Also point out the beautiful Sonoran Zulema Mosri, magistrate of the Tax Court of Administrative Justice, very close to the new president of the INE, Guadalupe Taddei.

The third place on the shortlist of women could go to a candidate who is not identified with the 4T, who would go as a filler, just to give something to the opposition in the Senate.

THE ANIMADVERSION OF THE Attorney General of the Republic against Omar García Harfuch It was evident just within the first hours of taking the position, then Deputy Attorney General for Legal Affairs and International Affairs, only for a few months, in charge of the office of the defunct Attorney General’s Office, and then becoming Attorney General. It was Saturday morning, and having barely passed the night of December 1, 2018, very early, as Alejandro Gertz Manero likes, he summoned the main collaborators of the Attorney General’s Office. He asked each one to introduce himself… and he only stopped at one: the then Director of the Criminal Investigation Agency, García Harfuch, whom he reprimanded. The complaints revolved around the personal lawsuits that the now Prosecutor maintained and had maintained, and in which Omar had nothing to do. He pressed criticism in relation to the efficiency figures of the agency he directed. The mess lasted about 10 minutes, but attendees say it seemed eternal. Omar was clear that he would have to leave immediately, even though his aspirations were different. García Harfuch is now one of Claudia Sheinbaum’s great battering rams who is firm to govern the CdMx.

THEY SAY THERE that the new Secretary of Citizen Security of the State of Mexico, Andrés Andrade Téllez, is in question to occupy that position, after data circulated about his alleged links with groups of the organized crime. The information indicates that Andrade, a man completely trusted by Audomaro Martínez, head of the National Intelligence Center, in addition to favoring companies related to the Tabasco general with technology contracts, belongs to a structure of characters linked to organized crime, specifically, with corporate architectures related to hydrocarbon trafficking, whose interests point to the state of Hidalgo. Could it be that in the team of teacher Delfina Gómez, who is hours away from taking the baton of Edomex, they carried out an exhaustive search for Andrade’s scandalous past? It’s not going to be that there are more surprises with the rest of his collaborators.

XÓCHITL GÁLVEZ She is going down the drain and no one is doing anything to help her. The problem, they say, is that she doesn’t let herself be helped either. Beyond the government plan that José Ángel Gurría is working on, the woman from Hidalgo does not have a team to advise and accompany her. The only two she listens to are Jorge G. Castañeda and Héctor Aguilar Camín. Both want to replicate Ricardo Anaya’s failed campaign six years ago. The position of campaign coordinator that they gave to Santago Creel was an ornament because no one pays attention to him. As if the above were not enough, several sectors of the PAN do not accept her because they do not consider her a militant and there are many PRI members resentful of the way in which they were lowered. Beatriz Parades. It is urgent that Xochitl Build your war room. He has plenty of talented people around him.

IN THE NEXT hours the rejection of the National Commission of Honesty and Justice of Brunetteto the requirement of Marcelo Ebrard to restore the internal process of that party that gave Claudia Sheinbaum the keys to the presidential candidacy and that has put the former Chancellor in an otherwise uncomfortable situation. It will be Ebrard’s last attempt, before saying goodbye to the movement that Andrés Manuel LopézObrador created to reach the National Palace. The question is to what degree the break will occur: if only with Mario Delgado and Alfonso Durazo, whom he accuses of promoting the irregularities that he denounces, or also with the guest of the National Palace.

BY THE WAY, the person who added bonuses in his aspiration for the governorship of Puebla was the deputy Ignacio Mier. And he knew how to operate well politically to convince some 40 legislators related to MarceloEbrard to join the Claudia Sheimbaum, the same ones who surrendered at his feet this Wednesday. A very significant one, by the way, is Juan Salvador Camacho Velasco from Chiapas, the son, neither more nor less, of Manuel Camacho Solis, the mentor of Ebrard and until a few days ago a supporter of the former Chancellor. The former Morenoist deputy expressed by telephone this week his full support for Sheinbaum.

SPEAKING OF CHIAPANECOS, Manuel Velasco is convinced by Claudia Sheimbaun and is going to start a national tour to support her. Unlike Adán Augusto López, Ricardo Monreal and Gerardo Fernández Noroña, he does not need positions nor is he looking for consolation prizes. He surprised everyone and everyone: without much fuss he achieved a vote of 8.6% in the Buendía survey. His strength is his experience in the electoral field. He was elected by majority vote as local representative, federal representative, governor and senator. An asset accustomed to political competition that will be very useful to Sheimbaum.

More from the same author: