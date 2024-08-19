Video

Genoa Aquarium Welcomes Two Magellanic Penguin Chicks (Spheniscus magellanicus) in the subantarctic tank dedicated to these birds.”The two chicks were both born from mother flamea guest of the Aquarium since 2006, and daddy Bigfootborn in the Genoa facility on June 20, 2013 to mother Sandra and father Raimondo. The chicks were born on June 27 and July 3, respectively, from eggs laid on May 15 and 31″, we read in a note. Throughout the period from the laying to the hatching of the egg, mother and father took turns in the incubation. Both now provide for the feeding of the chicks by regurgitating pre-digested food directly into their beaks. To support the parents in this task of feeding the offspring, the staff feeds mother and father four times a day, going directly near the nest. “Mother Fiamma and father Bigfoot are very careful to protect the chicks who in these days are starting to venture out on their first explorations, going out under the strict supervision of their parents and remaining near the nest where the public can observe them – we read in the note – The two chicks are moulting for the first time which will allow them to change from their grey plumage to waterproof feathers with which they will enter the water”. To find out their sex, you need to wait for the results of a DNA test carried out on one of the feathers taken. The chicks will become independent in a period ranging from 9 to 17 weeks, depending on the quantity and quality of food they receive. Magellanic penguins live along the eastern and western coasts of South America from Chile and Argentina to Cape Horn and the Falkland Islands. The penguin tank at the Genoa Aquarium is home to two species of penguins: the Gentoo penguins (Papuan Pygoscelis) and the Magellanic penguins (Spheniscus magellanicus). The emerged side of the tank reproduces the two habitats of the hosted species, recreating the ideal conditions for reproduction and raising chicks. Inside the tank, the seasonal conditions of the natural environment in which they live are reproduced. the two host species; the water temperature is around 10° C, the air temperature can vary from 8 to 12° C, depending on the season. For those who wish to learn more about these friendly birds, it is possible to participate in the special experience “Face to Face with Penguins”. Led by an expert, a small group of max 5 people, will discover the activities related to the management and care of the two penguin species hosted at the Aquarium. The places where food is stored and prepared, the animals present are illustrated and, on the occasion of the afternoon meal, you will enter the tank with the staff to watch the distribution of food. The activity will start at 1:30 pm and will last approximately 1 hour and a half. It is available every day, except Tuesday and Wednesday. The cost is 60 euros per adult and 40 euros per child (5-12 years), to be added to the entrance ticket to the Aquarium. To book, you must write to the email address [email protected] at least 3 days in advance of the desired date.



