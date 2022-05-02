PSG is still in full planning for next season after having certified the Ligue 1 title. One of the biggest unknowns is on the bench, in which Mauricio Pochettino will not continue except for a last-minute surprise and of which there is total uncertainty . Qatar’s priority was Zidane, but the Marseillais has between his eyebrows training the French team and his incorporation is getting further and further away.

According to information from the prestigious journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, there are three names that PSG’s sports management is considering right now. The first of them is Antonio Conte. The still coach of Tottenham denied last week the rumors that placed him in Paris, but did not confirm his continuity in the London team, so his signing is not ruled out at this time.

The other two coaches that the current Ligue 1 champion has sounded out are those of Joachin Löw and Thiago Motta. The former is still free after leaving the German national team and PSG quite likes his great managerial ability. The second, an idol of the Parisian fans after his successful time in the French capital as a player, already sounded last season after the dismissal of Tuchel and the great work he is doing on the Spezia bench has made him win integers to succeed Pochettino. Qatar will not make any decision until the end of the season, but what is clear is that there will be changes in the bench in June.